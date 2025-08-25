Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 679,601 shares of company stock valued at $22,508,712. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

