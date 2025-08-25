BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $98.9880 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

