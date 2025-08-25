Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,477,000 after buying an additional 125,693 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $591.9790 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $600.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.