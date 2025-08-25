Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $258.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.43. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.