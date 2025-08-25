Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $23.57 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $960,386,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $302,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

NYSE IBM opened at $241.6890 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.39 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.61 and a 200-day moving average of $258.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

