BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 430 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.4%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $170.7960 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.