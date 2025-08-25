Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $22.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 102.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $72.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

