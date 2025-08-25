The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $276.3390 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.57 and a fifty-two week high of $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

