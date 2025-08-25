BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $234.1310 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.60 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

