Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Position Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2,484.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,103 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

