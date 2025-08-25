Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

