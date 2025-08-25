Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,104.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,809.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,694.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,898.57 and a one year high of $4,187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,101.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

