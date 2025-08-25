AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Position in KLA Corporation $KLAC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,221,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after purchasing an additional 404,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KLA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,878,000 after purchasing an additional 204,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in KLA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,637. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $870.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $904.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.72. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $959.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

