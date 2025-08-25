Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $398.58

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.5833.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

NYSE:HCA opened at $404.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.91 and its 200-day moving average is $354.23. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

