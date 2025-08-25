AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 19,995 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 366.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,913.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $40.1520 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.22. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.