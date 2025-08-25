Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $36,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 385,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $551,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

