Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $34.98 Million Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 128.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,670 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $34,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMDE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 1,785.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 991,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,087,000 after acquiring an additional 939,308 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 225,034.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,886,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 592,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 340,836 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 129,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 106,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMDE opened at $35.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.