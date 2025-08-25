Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.11% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $29,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wills Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

