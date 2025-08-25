Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC Stock Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $31,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $222.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.34. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $202.96 and a 12-month high of $226.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.