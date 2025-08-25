Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) & MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL) Head to Head Analysis

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) and MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone Copper and MAC Copper”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Copper $1.60 billion 0.00 $82.91 million $0.11 N/A MAC Copper $340.74 million 2.93 -$81.69 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capstone Copper has higher revenue and earnings than MAC Copper.

0.6% of Capstone Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of MAC Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capstone Copper and MAC Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Copper 0 0 0 0 0.00 MAC Copper 0 4 0 0 2.00

MAC Copper has a consensus price target of $12.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. Given MAC Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MAC Copper is more favorable than Capstone Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Copper and MAC Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Copper 3.89% 2.63% 1.40% MAC Copper N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capstone Copper beats MAC Copper on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MAC Copper

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

