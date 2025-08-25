Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Securities LLC now owns 45,026,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 13.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,577,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,131 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 10,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,319 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 19.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,117,000 after acquiring an additional 501,898 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTM opened at $24.9150 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89. Amentum has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

