Allstate Corp Lowers Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Allstate Corp decreased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the sale, the director owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,137.23. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,900 shares of company stock valued at $135,121,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9%

GD stock opened at $319.3560 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $322.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

