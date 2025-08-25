Allstate Corp Invests $1.04 Million in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,839,000 after acquiring an additional 64,448 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 137,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $124.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

