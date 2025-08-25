Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $560.5330 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.52 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total value of $696,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,675.84. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,207. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

