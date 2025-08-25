Comparing SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SMC Entertainment and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -10,392.01% TKO Group 5.40% 2.82% 1.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of TKO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$8.43 million ($0.01) -0.06 TKO Group $2.80 billion 13.13 $9.41 million $2.42 76.71

This table compares SMC Entertainment and TKO Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SMC Entertainment and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 TKO Group 0 2 13 1 2.94

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $189.6923, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Summary

TKO Group beats SMC Entertainment on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

