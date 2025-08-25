Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,651,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,228,000 after buying an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $108.9530 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

