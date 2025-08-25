Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Financial Survey

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pop Culture Group and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gambling.com Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.13%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $47.38 million 0.10 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $127.18 million 2.40 $30.68 million $0.40 21.38

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Gambling.com Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group 9.66% 38.04% 20.75%

Risk & Volatility

Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Pop Culture Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

