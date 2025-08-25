Martingale Asset Management L P Has $601,000 Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,742,000.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,163.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,064.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

PTCT opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

