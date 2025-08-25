Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $337,000 Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 161.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.