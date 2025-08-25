Comparing Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD)

Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD – Get Free Report) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Media Pal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Media Pal and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media Pal N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 17.02% 11.67% 10.23%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media Pal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Recovery 0 1 2 2 3.20

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Media Pal and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $18.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Media Pal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Media Pal and Energy Recovery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media Pal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery $144.95 million 5.41 $23.05 million $0.42 35.07

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Media Pal.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Media Pal on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Media Pal

Media Pal Holdings, Corp. operates as a non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility. It operates a 250-gallon per minute waste stream separation system at the Wyoming Avenue terminal facility. This system separates liquid waste streams and pumpable waste streams containing a mixture of liquids and solids. Its customers are located primarily throughout the Great Lakes region. The company, formerly known as Rich Coast, Inc. Media Pal Holdings, Corp. was founded in 1936 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment. It also provides PX G1300, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs of carbon dioxide-based refrigeration systems; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. It sells its products under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold brands to original equipment manufacturers, supermarket chains, cold storage facilities, refrigeration system installers, and other industrial users; aftermarket customers consisting of desalination plant owners and operators; and project developers, end-users, and industry consultants, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

