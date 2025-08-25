Best Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching – August 22nd

Waste Management, Halliburton, and Cemex are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that provide garbage collection, recycling, landfill operations, waste-to-energy services and environmental remediation. These firms typically secure long-term contracts with municipalities and businesses, offering investors exposure to a relatively recession-resistant industry underpinned by steady cash flows and growing regulatory emphasis on sustainable waste handling. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

Recommended Stories