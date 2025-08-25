Comparing Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Sidus Space”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $7.04 million 25.56 -$346.74 million ($9.04) -0.35 Sidus Space $4.67 million 6.43 -$17.52 million ($1.98) -0.60

Analyst Recommendations

Sidus Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic. Sidus Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virgin Galactic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 1 2 1 0 2.00 Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 0.00

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus price target of $4.8125, suggesting a potential upside of 54.00%. Given Virgin Galactic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic -17,828.03% -98.94% -32.03% Sidus Space -515.33% -129.29% -69.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Sidus Space shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space has a beta of -1.35, meaning that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats Sidus Space on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics. The company also provides platforms, such as External Flight Test Platform (EFTP) which offers multiple industries to develop, test, and fly experiments, hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the ISS at a reduced cost and schedule; LizzieSat; Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payload Systems; and Phoenix Deployer. In addition, it offers aerospace and defense manufacturing services, including 3D printing; mechanical/electrical assembly and test; design engineering; and program management comprising of supply chain management, customer requirement compliance, logistics and configuration management, resource and budget control, and schedule. It serves commercial space, aerospace, and defense industries, as well as government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

