Reviewing Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Pinnacle Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 30.61% 15.03% 1.64% Pinnacle Bank 14.83% 7.72% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Pinnacle Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $292.68 million 2.56 $88.46 million $126.87 8.20 Pinnacle Bank $53.91 million 2.24 $8.85 million $1.78 11.43

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bank. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bank has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Pinnacle Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Pinnacle Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

About Pinnacle Bank

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services. It also provides home equity lines of credit and single family home construction loans; and loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, commercial real estate, and government assisted loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers automated teller machine cards/debit cards, debit card protection products, and safe deposit boxes; cash management products, such as online and mobile banking, online bill payment, mobile check deposit, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, remote deposit capture, night depository box, positive pay, ACH fraud filter, merchant card processing, wire transfer, and foreign currency services; and asset based lending covering accounts receivable financing, factoring, and purchase order financing services. It serves individual and business customers, as well as nonprofit organizations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Salinas, and Campbell. Pinnacle Bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.