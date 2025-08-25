Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,364 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $39,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.78 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $120.10.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

