Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $42.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $384.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $390.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

