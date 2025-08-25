Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 83,744.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141,240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $37,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $198,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2,347.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 255,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 244,661 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 40.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,167.16. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,478,649.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $703,839. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

