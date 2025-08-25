Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Entergy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,244,000 after purchasing an additional 289,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Entergy Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:ETR opened at $89.2290 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.85%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

