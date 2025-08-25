Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock worth $1,944,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $350.7550 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.