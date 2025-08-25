Haverford Trust Co Trims Stake in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 260,388 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Gentex were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gentex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gentex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $15,802,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

