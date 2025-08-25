Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

