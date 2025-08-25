Haverford Trust Co Sells 996 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

