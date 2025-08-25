Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $589.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.