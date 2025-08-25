Groupe la Francaise Buys Shares of 1,200 CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.4%

CYBR opened at $441.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.72. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -130.93 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $254.43 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

