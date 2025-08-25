Groupe la Francaise Takes Position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. $LWAY

Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.13% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other news, Director Jason Scott Scher sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $396,711.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $24.24. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $31.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $483.25 million, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.69. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LWAY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Lifeway Foods from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

