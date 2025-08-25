Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $141.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,532 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $141,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,368 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $74,789,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $66,981,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 234,199 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $246.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $225.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.