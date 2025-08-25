Groupe la Francaise Reduces Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Groupe la Francaise reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $266.56 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

