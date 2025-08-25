Groupe la Francaise Purchases New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.13 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

