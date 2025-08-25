Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 281,698 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,698 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.34% of Arcellx worth $120,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after buying an additional 959,216 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $248,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arcellx by 84.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $2,296,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 329.93%.The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

