Groupe la Francaise Lowers Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Groupe la Francaise lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 23.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 126.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in American Tower by 13.3% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University increased its position in American Tower by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 45,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $211.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.