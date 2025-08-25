Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,689 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $131,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.80.

Shares of BAP opened at $254.9210 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.16. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $256.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

